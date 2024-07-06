ICP warns against fraudulent text messages demanding fine payments

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) warns its customers to be careful of fraudulent text messages, asking them to pay fines.

Users might receive unexpected text messages containing suspicious links regarding the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) fraudulently asking for funds.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), ICP wrote: “The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) urges its customers to be cautious of interacting with suspicious electronic links sent via text messages attributed to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs using unknown contacts, for the purpose of fraudulently seizing funds.”

ICP denies that these text messages are from them, saying: “The Authority denies the validity of these warning messages that stipulate administrative penalties and unrealistic financial fines in exchange for not carrying out some procedures.”

The organization also tells customers only to acknowledge services from their system. “All the ICP’s services are provided through its approved channels system and through the smart services platform and its smart application,” it concluded.