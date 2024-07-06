Filipino runner champions 12-hour run in Ireland, says ‘Go lang ng go’

Long-distance runner Rex Brillantes may be shy and timid, but when it comes to ultra-endurance, he’s an absolute beast. Brillantes recently won as the champion of the 12-hour category of the 2024 Ultramarathon National Championship in Belfast, Ireland last June 2024.

Wearing bib 85, this 48-year-old runner was able to endure 122.199km in a freezing condition, beating other international runners. Brillantes, who had worked a full-day shift before the race, admitted he hadn’t anticipated winning. “I never expected to win kasi National Championship, malalakas mga kalaban, basta matapos lang sana pero mas masaya kasi nakuha natin ang 1st.” He then smiled and blurted, “Go lang ng go” which means to “just keep pushing forward.”

He shared that he felt more prepared than ever for his fifth Belfast Ultra with his son’s dedicated support as his crew, providing him with personal needs such as clothes, hydration, and food. “This is my 5th time in Belfast Ultra, and I can say I’m much prepared this time, and I have my son as my crew,” said Brillantes. “I’m happy he is with me,” he added.

However, Brillantes is no stranger to long-distance running. In 2022, he was recognized at the Wexford Festival of Running and also earned a silver medal at the 303-kilometer Italian Ultra Marathon Festival in Policoro, Italy.

Brillantes’ achievements, alongside those of other overseas Filipino runners, highlight how Filipinos can achieve excellence no matter where they are and no matter what field they are in.

(This story was written with the contributions of Alona Cochon.)