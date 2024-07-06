Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police remind drivers to avoid overtaking recklessly

Camille Quirino1 hour ago

Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police urges drivers to follow traffic rules by releasing a video highlighting accidents caused by sudden lane changes.

This initiative, part of the “You Comment” campaign in collaboration with the Monitoring and Control Center, aims to give UAE residents a voice in traffic safety matters.

The video features several incidents where cars swerved or overtook others incorrectly, violating mandatory traffic rules. These actions, often sudden and reckless, endanger both the drivers involved and others on the road.

The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols of Abu Dhabi Police reminds drivers to avoid improper overtaking and sudden lane changes. They emphasize that such maneuvers should only be made after ensuring the road is clear.

Incorrect overtaking in the UAE incurs a fine of AED 600 and results in 6 black points on the driver’s license. Meanwhile, overtaking on the wrong shoulder carries a stiffer penalty of AED 1,000 and 6 black points.

Abu Dhabi Police urge all drivers to prioritize safety by overtaking correctly and cautiously.

Watch the video below:

