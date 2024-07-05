Trillanes files plunder, graft cases vs. Ex-Pres Duterte, Bong Go

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes has filed plunder and graft complaints against former President Rodrigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go before the Department of Justice.

Trillanes accused Duterte and Go of “facilitating corrupt practices,” specifically the awarding of more than a hundred government contracts to companies owned by Go’s father and brother worth at least P6.6 billion.

“All elements of plunder are clearly present in this case. Mr. Bong Go, in conspiracy with Mr. Duterte, used his position, authority, and influence to corner billions worth of government projects in favor of his father and brother, thus unduly enriching himself and the members of his immediate family. The evidence presented in the complaint is compelling and warrants a plunder charge,” said Trillanes.

Trillanes also accused Duterte and Go of violating Republic Act No. 3019 (The Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Republic Act No. 6713 (The Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees).

“Ito ay tungkol sa mga government projects totalling P6.6 billion na inaward nila doon sa tatay at kapatid ni Bong Go. Ito po ay maliwanag na plunder at lahat ng elemento ng plunder charge ay nandirito sa kaso na ito,” said Trillanes in an interview with reporters.

Trillanes said he filed the case just recently since the judiciary was controlled by Duterte during his term as president.