Libreng sakay for commuters! RTA’s Bus on Demand available in Al Rigga, Port Saeed

Good news for commuters!

RTA Dubai’s Buses on Demand are now available in Al Rigga and Port Saeed regions! This provides everyone with a smoother commute process and even allows you to have a seat while you enjoy the commute.

Moreover, Bus on Demand announced on its Facebook post that it is offering 10 free rides until July 14, 2024.

“Exciting announcement! Dubai Bus on Demand is coming to Al Rigga and Port Saeed on July 1, 2024! And yes, you read it right – 10 free rides until July 14! Don’t miss out and download the App now,” it wrote in its caption.

But what is Bus on Demand? It is a digital ride-sharing service that you can request whenever you need it. Here are simple steps on how to book a ride with Bus on Demand:

Step 1: You must download the Bus on Demand app on Google Play or the App Store. After registering, you can now book a ride!

Step 2: You have to define your pick-up and drop-off location. The app will show you a price, and if you agree to it, one of their riders will be directed to your starting point, which is usually at the nearest street corner.

Step 3: After booking your ride, all you have to do is wait for your rider to come pick you up.

The ride-sharing service combines the routes of multiple passengers into a single trip. So, instead of taking a separate ride, passengers who are traveling in the same direction or to similar destinations can share one vehicle. This allows one to reduce costs, minimize the number of vehicles on the road, and even optimize the travel route, making commuting more efficient and environmentally friendly.

The service allows up to six people to ride together. The vehicle is also wheelchair-accessible for people of determination.

So, if you’re near Al Rigga and Port Saeed, perhaps it is time for you to try Bus on Demand! Hop on and commute with ease.