PH bet Brandon Espiritu is Mister Supranational 2024 2nd runner-up

Mister Supranational 2024 Philippine bet Brandon Espiritu has been named as 2nd runner-up, the highest placement for a Filipino candidate in the pageant’s history.

Espiritu also bagged the social media influencer challenge of the pageant.

“You’ve made a whole country proud. You have achieved our highest placement in Mister Supranational so far,” Supranational PH said in an Instagram post.

In a video posted by the organization, Espiritu thanked his supporters “for backing me in this journey.”
“We broke history, we broke Top 5. As a Filipino, I’m so proud to be here,” he said.

During the question and answer portion of the pageant’s finals, Espiritu delivered an exemplary answer. He thanked his parents for raising him to be the man that he is today.

“I would tell every single man out there, not just every man but every man and woman, every person with a soul: You have intrinsic value,” he said during the finals.

“If you wanna be better and if you want to progress in your life, give yourself grace and take small steps. We have to start somewhere and build off that and progress. That’s the only way to go about it,” Brandon added.

South Africa was named 2024 Mister Supranational, and Netherlands was first 1st runner-up.

