OSG seeks to cancel Alice Guo’s birth certificate

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) seeks to cancel the birth certificate of embattled Bamban Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra said that they will file the petition on the grounds of failure to comply with the legal requirements for late registration, among others.

“This will lay the groundwork for the subsequent filing of a petition for quo warranto,” said Guevarra in a message to reporters.

Guevarra however did not comment on where they will file the petition against Guo.

A quo warranto petition is a legal remedy that can oust a person holding office due to invalid qualifications. Guevarra previously said that they would file a quo warranto case against Guo after the National Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Guo’s fingerprint matched with Chinese woman Guo Hua Ping.

