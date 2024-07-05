Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos wants Angara to improve teaching ‘History’ as DepEd chief

President Bongbong Marcos wants incoming Education Secretary and Senator Sonny Angara to improve the way how history is being taught in schools.

“The one thing I asked of him [Senator Sonny Angara] was to please teach our children Philippine history. Because I have seen my children’s workbooks and there’s very little said about the history of the Philippines,” said Marcos when asked about his directives to Angara.

Marcos said history can shape the identity of Filipinos.

“And for me, that is so important,” he added, explaining that history could help further shape the identity of Filipinos,” he added.

Teaching history to students stopped at the Grade 6 level during the time of former Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

He also wants Angara to review the current set of the K-12 curriculum and whether it is still benefitting Filipino students or whether it’s better to implement mini-courses.

“Kung titignan natin ang naging resulta, hindi tumaas, hindi gumanda ang employability nila. So we have to do something else,” said Marcos.

The president stressed the need to simplify the K-12 curriculum.

