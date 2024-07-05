Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

List: Dubai cultural, heritage sites highlighted in Traveller’s Choice Award 2024

Multiple cultural and heritage sites of Dubai have made the Emirates the No. 1 global destination in the list of TripAdvisor’s Traveller’s Choice Awards 2024.

These sites are here to safeguard and preserve Emirati cultural heritage while also positioning the city on the global tourism map.

Do you know what sites are they? Here’s a list below:

 

1. Al Shindagha Museum

Al Shindagha Museum is the largest heritage museum in the UAE. Described as Dubai’s hidden gem, it boasts collections, oral histories, exhibits, and archival photography, and 22 pavilions spread over 80 historic houses where the emirate’s authentic legacy and culture are stored.

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE – January 6, 2024: Traditional wind towers and architecture in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood under clear blue skies.

2. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood

The Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood was ranked as one of the best destinations for Dubai’s cultural tourism. It features traditional lifestyles in Dubai from the mid-19th century to the 1970s. It also has features and facilities that attract startups and talent to showcase their works.

etihad museum
Dubai, UAE – November 16, 2019: The view on Etihad Museum. It’s the location where in 1971 the Emirates Rulers signed a declaration that marked the formation of the UAE.

3. Etihad Museum

Meanwhile, if you want to get a glimpse of the country’s past even before it was declared the UAE in 1971, then Etihad Museum is the right place for you. It boasts exhibitions, educational programs, and historical narrative documentation that focus on the period from 1968 to 1974. This allows various visitors to learn about the key milestones that led to the UAE that we know today.

These heritage and cultural sites are managed by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), which aims to preserve and safeguard Emirati cultural heritage.

For the third time in 2024, Dubai has been ranked No. 1 in the Travellers’ Choice Awards. This achievement underscores that the Emirates is a premier global tourist destination, consistently maintaining its top position while adapting to the evolving needs of the tourism industry.

So the next time you’re planning a trip to visit several cultural and heritage sites in Dubai, you know where to visit.

