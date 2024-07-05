Filipino video creator and social media star, Salt Papi, to fight in a main event at the Social Knockout 3 ‘Finally’ in Dubai

Finally, Social Media Knockout returns to Dubai! The highly anticipated night of unmissable action and entertainment, Social Knockout 3 ‘Finally’ is here. Prepare yourself for an electrifying evening with a stacked fight card and a lineup of star-studded performances.

Get ready, because it is happening on July 06, 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates!

Social Knockout 3 “Finally” will highlight the debut of UAE’s No. 1 YouTuber, Mo Vlogs. Witness the much-awaited ring debut of the renowned content creator as he steps into the boxing world. Mo Vlogs has been one of the leading content creators in the UAE YouTube scene, so this is definitely a must-watch!

Abdu Rozik, the man the world adores, will also be making his debut in the headline fight — the main attraction of the night and a match up the world has eagerly awaited.

To add excitement to the already thrilling fight, you can enjoy the live performance by chart-topping artist Stefflon Don. Moreover, the event is set to feature a star-studded list with top influencers, celebrities, and sports personalities from around the globe.

Joining the line-up is Salt Papi, a Filipino fighter from Candelaria, Quezon, Philippines, who is currently based in London. He is a well-known content developer and social media influencer who rose to fame after his TikTok “Fake Run” dance challenge went viral. His social media channel currently has millions of views and likes. He constantly shares boxing content on his YouTube account and has worked with a number of well-known boxers and social media personalities.

In an exclusive one-on-one interview with The Filipino Times, Salt Papi shared how he misses “Tapsilog” a lot. He also expressed his excitement and gratitude for the support from his fellow Filipinos in the UAE.

Salt Papi also shared words of encouragement for his fellow content creators, saying: “I hope to see you watch my fight at the Coca-cola Arena, on July 6 or watch the free livestream for free, just get the link at my from my Instagram. and to all the Filipino here, just push- forward, If I can do it, you can do it too, I started from the bottom, I started social media like 2-years ago, and somehow I’m here.”

Salt Papi’s preparation for his Saturday fight includes a rigorous training regimen and dedication to the sport. With his family as his motivation, Salt Papi dedicates this upcoming fight to them and to his future kids. Salt Papi highlights the passion and dedication of the fighter towards their craft and their support for each other.

“To my Filipino fans all over the world. Just want to thank you guys for supporting me and yeah, I really appreciate it like everything. All the negative the positive comments. I read them all,” he said.

There’s another Filipino pride to watch out for! Dubai-based professional boxer, Joepher “El Gwapito” Montano, will also be joining the event.

Expect even more thrilling action with surprise fighters added to the lineup. Experience the thrill with exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and insights from the fighters and performers.

Social Knockout 3 “Finally” promises to be historic and unforgettable. The energy, talent, and entertainment will be unlike anything you’ve ever seen before.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action. Book your ticket now! Tickets can be purchased at the Coca-Cola Arena website. Just click this link for smooth booking: https://www.coca-cola-arena.com/sports/662/social-knockout-3-with-special-guest-stefflon-don

Join Social Knockout 3 “Finally” for a night of epic battles, sensational performances, and unforgettable moments. This is an event you won’t want to miss!