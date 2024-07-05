Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Easier access to Dubai Hills, DAMAC Hills, and Dubai Studio City with new public buses

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal51 mins ago

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has recently unveiled two new public circular buses: DH1 and DA2. The route of DH1 will run between Dubai Hills and Equiti Metro Station, while DA2 will run between DAMAC Hills and Dubai Studio City, with both buses having a fixed rate of AED5 per journey.

The first trip from Dubai Hills will start at 7:09 a.m. with one-hour intervals. Meanwhile, its last trip will be at 10:09 p.m. on weekdays and at 12:09 am on weekends (Friday to Sunday).

DA2, on the other hand, will have a two-hour interval in between. Its first trip from DAMAC Hills will be at 5:47 in the morning, while the last trip will be at 9:32 p.m. every day.

This is part of RTA’s commitment to expand the public bus network in Dubai.  Adel Mohammed Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency of RTA, in a report by Dubai Media Office, highlighted the importance of public transport services.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

