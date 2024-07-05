Dubai named among world’s top 11 stargazing locations

Picture a night sky filled with bright stars, and you’re there, sitting with your loved ones and simply enjoying the view.

If you like stargazing, you don’t have to go far. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is hailed among the world’s top 11 stargazing locations, according to TripAdvisor.

In the list, the Lahbab Desert in Dubai, UAE ranked second out of the 11 stargazing destinations on TripAdvisor’s list.

TripAdvisor wrote: “Located in Dubai, the Lahbab Desert is a captivating stargazing destination, known for its pristine night skies.”

It also revealed the various constellations you can spot during the country’s winter season. “During the winter months from November to February, you can spot winter constellations like Taurus, Canis Minor, Canis Major, Gemini, and Orion,” TripAdvisor wrote.

However, stargazing is not the only activity you can do in the Lahbab Desert. TripAdvisor wrote: “For the full desert experience, start your day with a hot air balloon or camel ride on this tour, and try sandboarding or dune bashing.”

“For those curious about sunspots and solar flares, you can also sign up for a solar observation experience at the Al Thuraya Astronomy Center in the Mushrif National Park,” it added.

Other global stargazing destinations made it to TripAdvisor’s list. Here’s the full list:

Joshua Tree National Park, California, United States Lahbab Desert, Dubai, United Arab Emirates The Pinnacles Desert, Cervantes, Australia Mauna Kea Summit, Hawaii, United States Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain Lake Tekapo, South Island, New Zealand Sedona, Arizona, United States Andes Mountains, Santiago, Chile Blue Mountains, Sydney, Australia Death Valley National Park, California, United States Vicentine Coast Natural Park, Algarve, Portugal