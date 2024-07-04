PICE-UAE 2024 midyear assembly: Engineering the future with artificial intelligence

Overseas Filipino Civil Engineers in the UAE convene at the highly anticipated Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE Chapter (PICE-UAE) mid-year Assembly on June 30th, 2024, at Swissotel Hotel, Dubai, UAE.

The theme, “Embracing Artificial Intelligence for Project Management and Construction Breakthrough towards Sustainability,” set the tone for a series of insightful sessions throughout the day. The keynote speakers, experts in their respective fields, delved into various aspects of AI applications in project management, highlighting its potential to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and sustainability in construction practices. They explored case studies and real-world examples where AI-driven solutions have revolutionized project outcomes, minimizing costs, optimizing timelines, and reducing environmental footprints.

The assembly commenced with an atmosphere buzzing with enthusiasm and intellectual exchange among the attendees, comprised of distinguished civil engineers, industry leaders, and members of PICE-UAE, including the new members of the organization.

PICE-UAE Chapter opened the event in her remarks with words of encouragement and emphasized the importance of AI in their fields and how Civil Engineers are welcoming the idea of AI as a tool.

“I hope that this event will give everyone a better perspective, that the years have really something to do with AI, as we are now living already in the future that we already enjoyed. We have to develop, we have to move forward, and we have to be steadfast and straightforward. I am not saying that we have to get rid of the traditional ways, because our traditional ways are shaping what we are now,” says Sheryl Dela Peña, PICE-UAE President.

In his keynote speech, Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consulate General of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai and Northern Emirates, expresses the support of the Philippine government in the UAE for the event and to all the Filipino community organizations, particularly professional organizations, emphasizing the importance the Filipino community here in the host country.

“We are glad to know that the Filipino community always initiates activities that aim to sharpen the tools in their fields, that you always strive to do higher things that leave remarks to the other nationalities including locals of this host country- UAE, that’s why we are always proud of you,” Consul General Angeles said.

“Kayo po ang bagong Filipino, because you are the ones who really raise high the banner of the Philippines. Wherever you are, you always make us proud, because of you, the UAE always has their highest respect and regard for the Filipinos, the Philippines, because of the work that you do, day-in and day-out,” he added.

Attendees were treated to interactive technical sessions where industry pioneers shared their experiences and perspectives on integrating AI into everyday project workflows. Topics ranged from the ethical implications of AI in decision-making processes to the practical challenges and opportunities in implementing AI technologies in diverse construction environments.

The technical presentations include topics like: “Transforming Project Management Through Artificial Intelligence”, presented by Engr. Rafael Lontoc, Regional Support Manager at CYVIZ AS; “Building Smarter: Leveraging AI and 360degree Technology for Civil Engineers,” by Dr. Ibrahim Hegazy, Commercial Director at Green Figure Technique Construction Software & Services; Transforming Engineering Workflows with Gen AI Technology Through Prompt Engineering,” presented by Vener Sarmiento, Founder and Chief AI officer of CreativeNerve; and “AI-Powered Quality Control and Assurance Methods for Sustainable Building Construction,” presented by Engr. John Carlo Cayog, a Senior QAQC Engineer and one of the Board of Directors of PICE-UAE.

Engineer Joeper Famorcan, 1st Vice President of the PICE-UAE Chapter concluded the mid-year assembly by extending his heartfelt gratitude to each participant and speaker for their active participation and insightful contributions and for challenging everyone in the room to implement what they have learned in the session.

“We’ve delved into the transformative power of AI in revolutionizing project management and construction. We’ve seen how AI can enhance efficiency, accuracy, and innovation, driving our industry toward a more sustainable future,” Famorcan.

“Let’s commit to integrating AI-driven solutions into our workflows, collaborating across disciplines, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Together, we can build a future where our projects are smarter, more efficient, and more sustainable, benefiting not just our industry but society as a whole.’- Eng. Famorcan in his closing remarks,” he added.

The PICE-UAE 2024 Midyear Assembly was a resounding success, underscoring the chapter’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability in civil engineering. It served as a testament to the transformative power of AI in revolutionizing project management and construction practices, paving the way for a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable future.