NBI offers PHP 50K for info on Quezon City’s Alice Leal Guo

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is ready to give a reward of PHP 50,000 to anyone who could help them find a person named Alice Leal Guo who has an address in Quezon City.

Apparently, there are three Alice Leal Guos: the first is suspended Mayor Alice Guo of Bamban, Tarlac; the second is Guo Hua Ping from China; and the third one is Alice Guo of Quezon City.

China’s Guo Hua Ping was allegedly born on August 31, 1990, while records show that Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s birthday was on July 12, 1986. However, when the NBI investigated further, the fingerprints of both persons turned out to be the same. 

The NBI wanted to ask the third Alice Guo some questions regarding its investigation of the Bamban Mayor’s identity.

Although suspended, Bamban Mayor Alice Guo has faced Senate committee hearings, but the third Alice Guo from Quezon City has not appeared yet.

