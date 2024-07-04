Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Homeless man arrested after pushing 74-year-old Filipina into oncoming train

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 mins ago

A homeless man was arrested after pushing a 74-year-old Filipina into an oncoming train in San Francisco, California.

According to BART Police, the suspect was identified as Trevor Belmont, a.k.a. Hoak Taing. He pushed the victim, Corazon Dandan, who was simply waiting for a train at the BART Powell Station to get home.

The victim’s head hit the moving train before falling onto the platform. She was then taken to San Francisco General Hospital but was later declared deceased as she could not survive her head injury.

Although retired, Dandan chose to continue working as a telephone operator at the Parc 55 Hotel in Union Square. She was on her way home to Daly City when the attack occurred.

Meanwhile, the suspect Hoak Taing is set to be charged with murder and elder abuse.

