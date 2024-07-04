Abu Dhabi Link on-demand bus records 1 million passengers since 2020

The Abu Dhabi Link on-demand bus service has recorded one million passengers since its inauguration in 2020, the Abu Dhabi Mobility said.

The Abu Dhabi Link bus operates via a mobile application where passengers can request a bus from their current location to their desired destination, an initiative to make public bus services more accessible.

The transportation center is expecting that the bus service will reach 400,000 trips this year, an increase from the 300,000 trips in 2023, and 50,000 trips in 2020, the Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

His Excellency Abdulla Al Marzouqi, Director General of Integrated Transport Centre, expressed commitment in ensuring a “seamless and reliable transport experience” to cater to the growing number of passengers through the latest technological advancements.

Among the areas covered by this service are Al Shahama, including Al Rahba, Al Sadar, Al Bahia, and Al Samha; Yas Island Area; Saadiyat Island Area; Khalifa City Area.

The Abu Dhabi Link app is available in Apple Store and Google Play.