Abu Dhabi airports reached 22.4 million travelers in 2023

The Abu Dhabi Airport recorded about 22.4 million travelers in 2023 according to statistics.

More than 11.1 million passengers passed through the arrival area, while the annual departure was at 11.3 million, data from the Key Transport Statistics 2023 report by the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi showed.

The report was released by the Abu Dhabi Airports, with information from the Al Bateen Executive Airport, WAM said.

Topping the list of arrivals were travelers from the Indian subcontinent with 3.2 million by the end of 2023, followed by Western Europe with 1.9 million, Asia with 1.7 million, GCC countries with around 1.6 million, and East Asia with 822,777.

Moreover, the departures from the Indian subcontinent were at 3.5 million, followed by South America with 1.9 million, Asia with 1.7 million, and GCC countries with 1.6 million.

The aircraft traffic also increased by 27.8% from 110,536 flights in 2022 to 141,225 in 2023 at Zayed International Airport. Meanwhile, Al Ain International Airport recorded 8,409 flights in 2023, higher than the 7,598 flights in 2022.