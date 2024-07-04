22 Filipino seafarers of MV Transworld Navigator arrive in PH

Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

The remaining 22 Filipino seafarers on board MV Transworld Navigator, which was attacked by the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, have arrived in the Philippines.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said the seafarers arrived in two batches, with 10 crew members arriving on July 2 and the other 12 on July 3 via Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong.

“Napakalaking biyaya na po lalo na po sa amin na makita kayong ligtas. Dito po sa OWWA, bukas po kami lagi, 24/7 kung kailangan ninyo ng kausap o may services po kayo na gustong i-avail,” OWWA Deputy Administrator Atty. Mary Melanie Quiño.

They were among the 27 seafarers who were attacked while traversing the Red Sea last June.

Five of their fellow members were initially repatriated on June 30.

The OWWA said financial aid will be given to the repatriated crew members.

