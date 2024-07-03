Take off on an enchanting Bohol adventure with Cebu Pacific

If you’re dreaming of palm-fringed beaches, vibrant culture, and thrilling adventures, the Philippines is your go-to destination. And when it comes to island escapes, Bohol is the place to be! So hop on a Cebu Pacific flight from Dubai to Manila and then from Manila to Bohol, where an enchanting adventure awaits.

Bohol, nestled in the heart of Visayas, is a haven of natural wonders and cultural treasures. Once you’re there, you’ll be able to see the adorable tarsiers, and the iconic Chocolate Hills, then dive into the vibrant marine life around the Island.

Upon landing at Panglao International Airport in Bohol, you can enjoy a quick 10-minute ride and check into the luxurious Amorita Resort, where you can experience world-class services infused with signature Filipino hospitality and top-notch amenities. This is your chance to take a quick break from the hustle and bustle of city life, immerse yourself in the breathtaking views, and unwind at the resort’s picturesque infinity pools.

A Bohol trip is not complete without a visit to Chocolate Hills, a geological formation that turns chocolate brown during the dry season—ideal for taking stunning photos to share on social media. Take as many pictures as you can, and don’t forget to enjoy the moment. Along the way, you can also drop by Alburquerque, the home of the famous Asin Tibook, where you can immerse yourself in the ancient salt-making tradition and discover the rich local culture of Bohol.

Next up on the list is Bohol Enchanted, a zoological and botanical garden where you can get up close with the world’s second-smallest primates—the adorable tarsiers! Take a route through the mystical man-made forest in Bilar and Loboc, where majestic Mahogany trees offer a shady retreat from the tropical heat, imagine yourself passing through a road under the canopy of trees, perfect for serene and Instagram-worthy photos.

For a perfect dining experience, hop on the floating restaurant cruise along the Loboc River. Loboc River is one of the cleanest rivers in the Philippines, it is one of the major tourist destinations of Bohol, where you can enjoy the scenery while feasting on sumptuous local flavors and local delicacies such as Kalamay and Peanut Kisses. On-board local entertainment while dining will set your mood while enjoying the beauty of the Loboc River plus a chance to immerse in Bohol culture as you dock at Ati Tribe Village.

You can also hop on an adventure to Panglao Island, which is just a short drive from Bohol’s mainland. At Panglao, you can visit Baclayon Church, one of the oldest churches in the Philippines, and marvel at the extensive shell collection at the Nova Shell Museum, which showcases one of the biggest shell collections in the world.

But wait, there’s more! While you’re in Panglao, you can also take a quick visit to Hinagdanan Cave, a natural underground wonder with crystal-clear pools and stunning rock formations, and head on to Bohol Bee Farm for a delightful organic dining experience and scenic views of the island. You can also drop by the most famous Alona Beach to feel the breeze and enjoy water adventures like paragliding, snorkeling, diving, and more.

Experience the beauty and charm of Bohol firsthand by booking with Cebu Pacific! Catch the 10 p.m. flight from Dubai to Manila, enjoy a quick 3h and 40m layover, and then connect to Tagbilaran. You can also take another route where you can fly from Dubai to Manila and connect to Cebu, then take a ferry boat ride to Bohol. Plus, Cebu Pacific Air offers seat sales and promos that you can take advantage of!

So pack your swimsuits, camera, and sense of adventure, and let Cebu Pacific take you on an enchanting adventure in Bohol! Book your flights at cebupacificair.com now!