Imee Marcos reveals 25 areas in PH could be targets of China missiles

Senator Imee Marcos has revealed that China could be targeting 25 areas in the Philippines for a possible hypersonic missile attack.

Marcos said in a social media post that the target sites were due to the increase in Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (Edca) sites and the rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea.

Among the 25 areas is the Ilocos region, a frequent site of war games between Manila and Washington. Marcos added that Batanes and Subic in Zambales could also be targets of the missiles.

“Natatakot talaga ako habang umiinit diyan sa West Philippine Sea, may nakita ako na plano ng China na gagamitin yung hypersonic missile,” Marcos said in a video.

“Nakatakda na yung 25 na target nila, kitang kita na. Kasi sa pagbabasa natin may mga BrahMos missile na sa Batanes pati sa Subic, so ‘yung dalawang ‘yun ang uunahin kasama ang Ilocos kasi mga mga live fire na Balikatan. Nakakatakot nga eh, 25 ha. Hindi biro ‘yun,” she added.

Marcos also expressed fear since the Philippines has no iron dome to counter such attacks.

“Ang sabi ng US, hindi daw nila kaya labanan ‘yung hypersonic missile. Mas lalo akong ninerbyos kasi akala ko kapag missile meron yung ibang bansa yung tinatawag na iron dome, ‘yung hindi makakapasok yung missile. Kapag hypersonic daw kayang kaya pumasok, ganyan daw kadali. Durog daw. E ano bang klase ‘yun?” the senator further stated.

“Aminin natin ang problema talaga, dahil sa tingin ng China, talagang kumampi na tayo sa kalaban nila. Nagbigay tayo ng 17 na base militar sa pakiwari nila, yung Edca sites. Talagang mainit ang ulo nila,” she added.