Dubai Police honors taxi driver for returning valuable item

An Uber taxi driver has been commended by the Dubai Police for his honesty after returning a lost valuable item to the Tourist Police.

The honorary recognition given to Sultan Iskandar Mohammed was a “commendation of his honesty and embodiment of the noble values that the community greatly values,” Brigadier Hareb Mohammed Al Shamsi, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations, said.

Brig. Al Shamsi also said that the agency is committed to recognizing individuals for returning lost items as they promote safety and security in the community.

The director also encouraged the public to view Sultan Mohammed as a “role model of honesty and trustworthiness.”

Meanwhile, the taxi driver thanked the Dubai Police for the recognition, saying that it served as an inspiration for others to practice honesty and returning lost items to their owners.

Brig. Al Shamsi also urged the public to use the smart ‘Lost and Found’ service at the smart police stations in returning found items.