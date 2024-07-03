Dubai motorists can now add driving license, vehicle registration in this digital wallet

Dubai motorists can now link their driving licenses and vehicle registration information to a digital wallet, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced.

Driving licenses and vehicle registrations issued in Dubai can now be added to Samsung Wallet through the RTA application, in a bid to provide convenience for drivers.

“This strategic collaboration also reflects the ongoing efforts to leverage smart technologies and integrate essential services into smartphones, which will transform the urban mobility landscape and move towards a digital future that contributes to achieving Dubai’s vision of becoming the smartest city in the world,” Mira Al Shaikh, director of Smart Services at RTA, said.

#RTA and Samsung Gulf Electronics have partnered to integrate driving licenses and vehicle registrations into Samsung Wallet. This initiative supports Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s premier smart city by enhancing convenience and efficiency for drivers.

Through the RTA app, users can renew their vehicle and driving licenses, buy parking tickets, and make transportation-related payments.

This integration would allow drivers to use a central platform, instead of having to use multiple applications to manage their transport-related documents, the RTA said in a press release.

The agency also said that the digital wallet provides “the highest standards of security and privacy for customers.”