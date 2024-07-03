Driving illegally in the UAE: Fines for violating license rules

Driving without a license in the UAE? Think again! Unlicensed driving could cost you anywhere from AED 400 to a whopping AED 5,000!

But wait, there’s more! According to Ministerial Resolution No. (178) for 2017 on Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control, driving without a license in the UAE comes with several other hefty fines.

Below are other fines related to violating license:

1. Driving with an unconverted driver’s license

You might be a skilled driver with a valid license from another country, but if it isn’t recognized in the UAE, you can still incur a fine of AED 400. To avoid this, you’ll need to convert your license to a valid UAE driver’s license. The exception is if your country is on the UAE’s list of accepted licenses, such as the UK and EU.

Meanwhile, if you hold a student driver’s permit and are in the process of obtaining your driver’s license, a sudden camera flash may catch you off guard—a potential traffic violation. But fear not! In the UAE, if you’re under the supervision of a driving school or instructor, they assume responsibility for any fines incurred while you’re behind the wheel as a student driver.

2. Driving with an expired license

What if your UAE driver’s license expired? If you’re caught driving with an expired license, you’ll face a fine of AED 500, receive four black points on your license, and have your vehicle impounded for seven days. Additionally, you’ll incur a penalty of AED 10 for each month you fail to renew your license after its expiration date.

According to the UAE’s government portal, driver’s licenses are renewable for 10 years for UAE and GCC citizens and five years for residents. So, make sure to renew your license on time to avoid these penalties.

3. Not carrying a driver’s license

If you get caught driving without your driver’s license on you, you’ll face a fine of AED 400. Always ensure you have your license with you whenever you drive!

4. Driving a vehicle you are not allowed to drive

If you’re caught driving a vehicle not specified on your UAE driver’s license—whether it’s a light motor vehicle, heavy vehicle, or motorcycle—you’ll be fined AED 400 and receive 12 black points on your license. It’s crucial to ensure your license matches the vehicle you’re driving to avoid these penalties.

5. Failure to surrender your driver’s license during suspension

If you continue accruing traffic fines for various violations, your driver’s license may accumulate up to a maximum of 24 black points. At this point, your license will be suspended, and you must surrender it until your case is resolved by the court.

Failing to surrender your driver’s license after accumulating 24 black points results in fines of AED 1,000 for the first violation, AED 2,000 for the second violation, and AED 3,000 for subsequent violations.

Next time you hit the road, ensure your driver’s license is valid and on hand. UAE laws are designed to keep everyone safe—yourself included. Stay informed and drive responsibly for a safer journey every time.