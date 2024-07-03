ALSE OF-LIFE launches financial literacy programs for OFWs in Bahrain

The Ateneo Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship Overseas Filipinos – Leadership, Innovation, Financial Literacy and Social Entrepreneurship (ALSE OF-LIFE) has launched its first financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Bahrain.

The inaugural batch in Bahrain, consisting of 36 enrollees, marked a significant milestone for the program, which aims to empower OFWs through education and community engagement.

Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Anne Jalando-on Louis commended the 36 students enrolled in the six-month program and urged them to take the opportunity to hone their leadership and entrepreneurial skills as a step to achieving financial security for themselves and their families.

The first Life Enrichment session was facilitated by retired Ambassador Grace Relucio Princesa, also a volunteer faculty member of ASoG.

Held on June 28, 2024, the event was also attended by Ms. Celia Cabadonga, OIC of the Migrant Workers Office in Bahrain, Welfare Officer Amelito Adel of OWWA, Ric Advincula, president of Filipino Club Bahrain and lead secretariat of the program in Bahrain.

ASoG Dean Dr. Philip Arnold Tuaño and ALSE OF-LIFE resident adjunct volunteer faculty Renne Subido were also present during the launch.

The ALSE OF-LIFE Batch 133 pilot launch was held at the Sentro Rizal Philippine Embassy in Bahrain, embodying the program’s commitment to Ignatian values of service and making a positive impact on the community.