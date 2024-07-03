Latest NewsNewsTFT News

ALSE OF-LIFE launches financial literacy programs for OFWs in Bahrain

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 mins ago

The Ateneo Leadership and Social Entrepreneurship Overseas Filipinos – Leadership, Innovation, Financial Literacy and Social Entrepreneurship (ALSE OF-LIFE) has launched its first financial literacy and entrepreneurship programs for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Bahrain.

The inaugural batch in Bahrain, consisting of 36 enrollees, marked a significant milestone for the program, which aims to empower OFWs through education and community engagement.

Philippine Ambassador to Bahrain Anne Jalando-on Louis commended the 36 students enrolled in the six-month program and urged them to take the opportunity to hone their leadership and entrepreneurial skills as a step to achieving financial security for themselves and their families.

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 03 at 12.43.07 PM
6th from left: Ambassador Anne Jalando-on Louis; 5th from left: former Ambassador Grace Relucio Princesa; 4th from right: Ric Advincula, President of Filipino Club Bahrain; 4th from left: MWO Bahrain OIC Celia Cabadonga and the Bahrain ALSE OF-LIFE Secretariat

The first Life Enrichment session was facilitated by retired Ambassador Grace Relucio Princesa, also a volunteer faculty member of ASoG.

Held on June 28, 2024, the event was also attended by Ms. Celia Cabadonga, OIC of the Migrant Workers Office in Bahrain, Welfare Officer Amelito Adel of OWWA, Ric Advincula, president of Filipino Club Bahrain and lead secretariat of the program in Bahrain.

ASoG Dean Dr. Philip Arnold Tuaño and ALSE OF-LIFE resident adjunct volunteer faculty Renne Subido were also present during the launch.

The ALSE OF-LIFE Batch 133 pilot launch was held at the Sentro Rizal Philippine Embassy in Bahrain, embodying the program’s commitment to Ignatian values of service and making a positive impact on the community.

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin4 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Samsung wallet

Dubai motorists can now add driving license, vehicle registration in this digital wallet

3 hours ago
luggages istock

Foreigner arrested at Dipolog Airport over bomb joke

3 hours ago
alice guo

NBI reveals third ‘Alice Guo’

3 hours ago
frustrated driver

Driving illegally in the UAE: Fines for violating license rules

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button