UAE declares Islamic New Year holiday on July 7

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin12 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates has declared July 7, Sunday, as an official public holiday in observance of the Islamic New Year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that July 7 will be a paid public holiday for employees in the private sector.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that Sunday, 7th of July (1st Muharram), will be an official paid public holiday for all private sector establishments in the UAE in celebration of the new Hijri year 1446 AH,” MoHRE said in a social media post.

The Islamic New Year or Hijri New Year marks the first day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

 

