PH first lady’s UAE visit a sign of strong partnership—Emirates Airlines CEO

The working visit of Philippines’ first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos to the UAE symbolizes a “steadfast partnership” between the two countries and their dedication to advancing cultural exchange, the chair and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group said.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum welcomed Marcos at the Emirates Group Headquarters on June 28, 2024.

“Mrs. Araneta-Marcos’s visit symbolizes a celebration of the steadfast partnership between our nations, and our unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity and fostering cultural exchange,” His Highness said in a social media post.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed also commended the airline’s Filipino employees, consisiting of over 5,400 OFWs.

“Our team is significantly strengthened by the contributions of over 5,400 Filipino employees across the Group, who play a vital role in our success,” he said.

I was pleased to welcome Mrs. Liza Araneta-Marcos, the First Lady of the Republic of the Philippines, at Emirates Group Headquarters. Emirates’ inaugural flight to the Philippines took place in 1990, and we’ve taken great pride in connecting passengers with the beautiful part of… pic.twitter.com/7eHoxU6dfV — HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum (@HHAhmedBinSaeed) July 1, 2024

His Highness mentioned that the Emirates’ has been connecting passengers to the Philippines for over 30 years, since its first flight that took place in 1990.

“We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration, and contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of both the Philippines and the UAE,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Marcos visited the UAE from June 27-29, 2024, to meet with the Filipino community in Dubai.

