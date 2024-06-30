Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

PH First Lady visits Abu Dhabi’s iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The Philippines’ First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos recently visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is known for its beautiful architecture and its message of coexistence, tolerance, and cultural openness, inspired by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The mosque also plays a key role in promoting the true essence of Islamic culture and fostering cross-cultural communication worldwide.

During her visit, the First Lady received two publications. The first was a collection of winning photographs from the “Spaces of Light” photography award, which showcases the mosque’s scenic beauty.

The second publication was “Houses of God,” which explores places of worship in Islamic history.

Accompanying the First Lady were Alfonso Ferdinand, the Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi, the UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, and Dr. Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, along with other high-ranking officials.

