First lady Liza Marcos welcomed by wife of UAE President

First lady Liza Araneta-Marcos has been welcomed by Her Highness Sheikha Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, wife of His Highness the UAE President, during her working visit to the UAE.

The two engaged in talks aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two countries, particularly the culture, arts, and heritage sectors, and discussed ways to improve cultural and artistic settings, focusing on early childhood development and investment in human capital as important goals, WAM reported.

Her Highness also shared with the First Lady of the Philippines the UAE’s efforts to empower women, explaining how they support women in their communities and give them opportunities to contribute to national progress.

Meanwhile, Marcos lauded the UAE’s advancement in culture and development, extending her admiration towards Emirati women who have played key roles in this progress. She also praised Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, for supporting women and leading initiatives that empower Emirati women, serving as a global inspiration.

The meeting was held in Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects and chairperson of the Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation.

The first lady also met with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and visited the Qasr Al Watan Palace and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.



