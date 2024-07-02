Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte tells VP Sara not to seek presidency

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 mins ago

Rodrigo Duterte (left) and his daughter Vice President Sara Duterte (right)

Former President Rodrigo Duterte has advised his daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte not to run for higher office in the 2028 elections.

In an interview with reporters, Duterte said it’s better to give the post to the ambitious ones.

“They worry about Inday? Inday, don’t seek the presidency. If you are hearing this, avoid it. Give it to ambitious ones, instead,” Duterte said in Tacloban.

Duterte said that even if Sara ignored his advice and won the presidency, there is no guarantee that she can make a big difference.

The former president also denied the statements made by her daughter saying that he and his two sons will run for Senate in the 2025 midterm polls.

“Do you believe her? My God. She’ll take you for a ride if you are not asking the correct questions,” he said.

Duterte also mentioned about his age and lack of funds to run for another post.

“I won’t go back to politics. I am done. I am no longer popular. I do not have the funds, I have nothing. What is left is my cockiness,” Duterte said.

