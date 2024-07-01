Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTravel

Palawan, Boracay awarded among best islands in Asia Pacific 2024

The islands of Palawan and Boracay have been recognized by Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2024 as the third and fourth best islands in Asia Pacific. The list of winners was determined by public voting held until March 31, 2024, and was screened thoroughly to avoid fraudulent votes.

That may be agreeable, here’s why:

Palawan boasts of its crystal-clear waters and stunning beaches where adventure seekers can enjoy activities such as snorkeling, diving, and kayaking, making Palawan a paradise for nature enthusiasts and beach lovers alike. Aside from the beach, people can also enjoy the Big Lagoon and the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

On the other hand, Boracay is renowned for its powdery white sand beaches, particularly White Beach, which stretches for 4 kilometers along the island’s western coast. This small island is a hub for water sports, including windsurfing, kiteboarding, and parasailing, thanks to its consistent winds and clear waters.

Boracay’s vibrant nightlife, with numerous bars, clubs, and restaurants lining the beachfront, offers a lively atmosphere for visitors. Despite its development, the island has maintained its charm and continues to attract tourists seeking a mix of relaxation and adventure.

Meanwhile, Koh Samui, the second-largest island in Thailand, claimed the top spot. It’s one of the most visited destinations in Thailand and the shooting location for the next season of the popular HBO show, The White Lotus. Bali, Indonesia, another well-known island, placed second. Moreove, Phuket, Thailand, secured the fifth spot, followed by Sri Lanka, Sumba in Indonesia, Penang in Malaysia, Koh Phil Phi in Thailand, and Phu Quoc in Vietnam.

 

