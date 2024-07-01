Nag-book lang, naka iPhone na: OFW breadwinner receives iPhone 15 from PAL’s Cleartrip.ae campaign

Philippine Airlines recently concluded its ‘Book and Win’ campaign in collaboration with Cleartrip.ae, awarding Mary Grace P. Dimaano, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) who has been working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for seven years, with the grand prize of an iPhone 15.

After her years of hard work, Dimaano decided to fly with Philippine Airlines for her first trip back home to the Philippines. She booked a flight from the UAE to the Philippines using Cleartrip’s coupon code FLYPR, which led her to win the grand prize. Dimaano has been an OFW in Al Ain for 7 years. She used to work as a housemaid, then became part of the housekeeping in a hotel, and eventually became a cleaner at a hair salon in Al Ain.

“For seven years, I worked straight without taking any vacation. I wasn’t able to because just one week after arriving here in the UAE, my youngest child, who was three and a half years old, was diagnosed with leukemia. He underwent three and a half years of chemotherapy. After that, my eldest daughter started college. I was the sole provider for them,” she recounted.

“Thankfully, my sacrifices and perseverance abroad were worthwhile because my youngest child has recovered, and my eldest has completed her degree in Computer Engineering,” she added.

And now, she could say that booking that trip back home was definitely worth it. Not only did she get the chance to see her family but she was also able to snag the grand prize of an iPhone 15! PAL’s Cleartrip.ae campaign ran from March 20 to April 30, 2024.

All the participants had to do was book a flight from UAE to Philippines using the coupon code FLYPR until April 30, 2024, and received instant discounts and wallet cashbacks for both international round-trip and one-way flights, as well as the chance to take home the iPhone 15.