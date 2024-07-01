DMW: P1-billion fund out of P2.8B dispersed for OFWs in distress

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has distributed nearly P1 billion out of the P2.8-billion action fund in response to the needs of distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said that the DMW, through its action fund, has aided around 52,000 OFWs in terms of legal and labor assistance.

“With this effort, patuloy lang ito. Kasama na dito yung mga may reklamo tungkol sa employers nila—naudlot ang employment, hindi binayaran ng akma ang sweldo, inabuso sa trabaho, kasama na rin diyan yung mga kinasuhan ng mga employers,” Cacdac said in a government media briefing.

Of the beneficiaries, 43,000 were assisted in labor-related cases while 9,400 were given legal assistance in court cases by the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) Fund.

Cacdac said that the agency is finding ways to make the fund more accessible to the OFWs and their families, as they need to maximize the remaining fund.

“We need to involve more people in terms of distribution of funds. Hopefully, wala nang ma-distress. Of course that is our fervent wish, wala nang magkaroon ng problema. But kung nagkaroon ng problema, yung dstribution ng ating funds,” Cacdac said.

The fund aims to provide support to OFWs who are in need of financial, legal, and medical assistance, as well as repatriation and reintegration.