The OFW Playlist: OPM songs that OFWs can listen to

Living far away from home often feels like an emotional rollercoaster ride. Some days are filled with happiness and excitement, exploring new horizons and embracing different experiences. While there are also days when you miss the familiarity of home. Why not let those feelings find comfort through listening to OPM songs? So, turn up the music and let these songs resonate with your heart as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Here are three suggestions that OFWs can try listening to:

ILY ILY by Alamat ft. Lyca Gairanod

“ILY ILY” by Alamat, featuring Lyca Gairanod, is a song that speaks to the heart of anyone who has ever missed someone dearly. If you listen to this song, you will immediately recognize that it is also inspired by “Ili Ili Tulog Anay,” a lullaby from Panay Island in the Philippines. However, Alamat’s version puts a twist on it by renaming it ILY ILY which could stand for “I Love You, I Love You.” According to the group, the song reflects the sadness felt by children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). It expresses longing and the strong desire to be reunited with loved ones who are far away.

Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi by BINI

“Huwag Muna Tayong Umuwi” by BINI, although not originally made for OFWs, has gained popularity as it has become one of the popular songs used on reels posted by OFWs on different social media platforms. The line “huwag muna tayong umuwi” holds different meanings for different people—it can signify pushing forward despite challenges faced, or it can express a desire to continue exploring a beautiful place before deciding to return home. It’s fascinating how the song has deeply connected with OFWs and captures a universal sentiment of perseverance and a deep appreciation for the experiences and challenges of living abroad.

Maghihintay ako by Jona

“Maghihintay Ako” by Jona is another powerful song that deals with the theme of waiting. Although there is no specific mention of OFWs, this song which translates to “I Will Wait,” conveys a message of unwavering faith and dedication. In her song, she said “Maghihintay ako sa ‘yong pagbabalik, nandito lang ako, ano man ang mangyari, baunin mo sa ‘yong pag-alis, tibay ng damdamin at pagmamahal.” It speaks to those who hold on to the hope of being with their loved ones again, despite the distance and time apart. If you’re an OFW who miss your dear partner back home or the partner who is waiting, this song can be a perfect go-to.

Music truly has a powerful way of bringing out strong emotions like joy, sadness, nostalgia, or hope. When we hear songs that really connect with us, they can make us feel deeply. It’s important, though, not to dwell too much on sad feelings if they come up.