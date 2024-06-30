Summer must-have items you should always bring

It’s already summer time and you’re definitely feeling the heat right now. This summer, don’t forget to pack these must-have items to stay cool and protected:

Sunscreen or Sunblock

Pack your handy sunscreen and sunblock to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and avoid sunburns. You can either have it in spray, stick, or lotion. However, you must take note that sunscreen and sunblock don’t work the same — sunblock blocks UV rays by forming a physical shield while sunscreen absorbs UV rays before your skin can. So choose the best option for you and your skin.3

Umbrella

The handy umbrella is your best friend during summertime. It not only gives you shade but also helps you to stay cool by avoiding direct contact with the sun. So make sure you always bring one!

Water Bottle

In this summer heat, don’t forget to drink your water! That’s why it’s nice to bring a bottled water, especially a reusable one, when you’re outside. Staying hydrated is essential for maintaining energy levels and overall well-being throughout the day.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are not just for fashion but they can actually shield your eyes from the bright sun and reduce glare. So bring along those cute sunglasses and protect your eyes!

Shawl

A shawl can be a versatile accessory, providing extra coverage against the sun’s rays or a cozy layer if the temperature drops in the evening. It’s also handy for creating a makeshift sunshade! Plus, it’s lightweight!

Portable fan

Yep! It’s definitely getting hotter outside. That’s why you should bring along a portable fan. The fan can give you instant relief from the heat, especially on places where airconditiong might not be available.

Tote Bag

A spacious tote bag is perfect for carrying all your summer essentials, from sunscreen and water bottles to snacks and a good book. It’s stylish, convenient, and keeps your hands free.

These items aren’t just for summer getaways but you can also use them for everyday use, especially this summer!