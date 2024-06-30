Manny Pacquiao keeps quiet on political future amid boxing preparations

With midterm elections coming up, Manny Pacquiao is thinking about his political plans.

Pacquiao, a former senator and boxing legend, told reporters that there is still plenty of time until the filing of candidacy.

“Abangan niyo na lang kasi sa ngayon matagal pa naman filing ng candidacy,” Pacquiao said. “So mag-focus muna ako paano makatulong sa ating mga kababayan sa pamamagitan ng MPBL at Junior MPBL, pinapaganda natin, pinapalakas natin,” he added.

Right now, Pacquiao is also focusing on his boxing match against Japanese kickboxing and MMA champion Chihiro Suzuki on July 28.

He jokingly said he wants to show Suzuki that boxing is harder than MMA.

“Mas mahirap ang boxing kasi lahat. Nakaka-pagod ang boxing kasi 12 rounds,” Pacquiao said. “Wala pang boxing experience kalaban ko that’s why I want to teach him,” he added.

Pacquiao had said in May that he wanted to return to the Senate, but people will have to wait to see what he decides.