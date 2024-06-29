Marcos having a hard time choosing the next DepEd chief

President Bongbong Marcos revealed that he is having a hard time choosing the next Education Secretary to replace Vice President Sara Duterte.

In an ambush interview on Saturday, Marcos told reporters that finding a replacement was “harder than he thought” because the choice should be “absolutely right.”

“We have to see really what the DepEd needs. There are many calls for the new secretary to be an educator, there are many calls for the new secretary to be an administrator, there are calls for the new secretary to be a historical professor and they are all valid concerns,” said Marcos.

“Sa madaling sabi, oo nahirapan ako pumili dahil napakahirap ng trabaho ng DepEd,” he added.

The President said he is looking through the recommendations on the next possible DepEd chief but he has yet to come up with a shortlist.

It can be recalled that Marcos previously said that he would name the new DepEd Secretary by the end of the month.

Duterte’s resignation takes effect on July 19 without giving any reasons on why she quit her post.