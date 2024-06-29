Cooking with Pride: Adobo even made better with Datu Puti!

Masarap at Masayang Kwentuhan with NutriAsia is now on its second episode, featuring Gemma Alontaga. She’s an overseas Filipino who embodies ‘Pinoy Pride’, having been the first Filipina to perform in Rugby Sevens back in 2023 and Comic Con UAE. She’s also made waves as the first Filipina to release a single in the UAE. These achievements truly showcase Pinoy Pride just as much as our beloved signature dish – chicken adobo, the star dish of this episode!

Along with the host, Alontaga prepared the ingredients to be used in cooking the adobo. These are the following: 1/2 kilogram of chicken cutlets, adobo cut; 5 cloves of garlic, minced; 1 teaspoon whole pepper; 1 and ½ tablespoon sugar, 2 laurel leaves, 2 cups of water, ¼ cup oil.

“And for me, Adobo is not Adobo if we will not use Datu Puti!” she exclaimed. So, they added 1/2 cup of Datu Puti Vinegar, 1/2 cup of Datu Puti Soy Sauce, and 1 tablespoon of Datu Puti Fish Sauce.

“Itong mga ingredients ang magpapalabas sa lasa ng adobo na hinahanap-hanap nating mga Pinoy,” she added.

To make chicken adobo, the first step is to marinate the chicken in Datu Puti Vinegar, Datu Puti Soy Sauce, Datu Puti Fish Sauce, garlic, whole pepper, sugar, and laurel leaves for at least 20 minutes. For better results, it can also be marinated and left overnight.

In this episode, Alontaga took out the chicken that she marinated the night before. She placed it in a pot, poured in water, and let it boil. Once it was boiling, she let it simmer for 10 to 15 minutes to soak the marinade a little more.

The chicken was then separated from the sauce. In a separate pan, they heated oil and cooked the chicken until it turned golden brown. Once cooked, the chicken was returned to the pot with the sauce and simmered for another 10 to 15 minutes.

While waiting for the adobo to cook, Alontaga also performed a brief excerpt from an original song she produced last year titled “Dreamer’s Creed,” dedicating it to OFWs and fellow musicians in the UAE.

They finished off by eating the delicious meal they prepared, savoring every bite and enjoying the flavors of the classic adobo. Thanks to NutriAsia, the authentic taste of home-cooked goodness was made even more special, filling the air with rich aromas that remind them of the adobo they grew up loving. This dish, cherished and iconic, embodies Pinoy pride, showcasing the warmth and flavor that Filipino cuisine brings to every table.

About NutriAsia

NutriAsia is the Philippines’ leading manufacturer of condiments and sauces, with products that have become staples of every Filipino home all over the world. Its well-loved brands—Datu Puti, Silver Swan, UFC, Papa, Mang Tomas, Jufran, Golden Fiesta, and Locally—have helped define the Masarap, Masaya (Good and Happy) Pinoy life, making them undeniable icons of Filipino taste and culture.