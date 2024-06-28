Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PH extradition request vs Teves granted

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin3 hours ago

The Department of Justice said that Timor Leste has granted the government’s extradition request against former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves.

“The Department of Justice confirms the grant of the extradition request made by the Philippine government. The information was relayed to us by the Attorney-General of Timor Leste. We have won,” the DOJ said in a statement.

Teves, who was a murder suspect for the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, is set to return to the country after being released from his house arrest in Timor Leste.

Related story: Timor Leste releases Teves from house arrest

“We look forward to the arrival of Mr. Teves so that he may finally face the charges against him in our local courts.

 

