BPI Introduces Services for Overseas Filipinos in the UAE at the BPI POP

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) reaffirmed its commitment to overseas Filipinos with a resounding “mas magandang bukas, saan man sa mundo” by introducing better services tailored for overseas Filipinos during the BPI Pamilyang OFW Party (BPI POP) held at the Radisson Blu in Dubai Deira Creek on June 15, 2024.

The BPI POP, in partnership with The Filipino Times, offered exciting activities. From thrilling games, to a lively Zumba, to enlightening talks on financial literacy shared by BPI executives.

The games at BPI POP not only created an enjoyable experience for overseas Filipinos but also gave them the chance to take home fantastic giveaways from BPI – including an iPhone 15. Attendees had a great time participating in “POP-a-throw,” “POPchinko Ball,” “POP-bilisan,” “Bingo,” special “roleta” and the classic “Bring Me” game, with more than 20 lucky recipients taking home exciting freebies.

That’s not all! The famous, multi-awarded comedian and actor, Michael V, also known as “Bitoy,” also flew to Dubai to celebrate the BPI POP with overseas Filipinos in a lively Zumba session. Not only did they dance to viral hit songs such as “Pantropiko” and “Salamin Salamin,” but Bitoy also taught OFWs how to groove to the BPI dance, awarding 5 participants for their outstanding performances with the “Best BPI dance” title.

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, Consul General of the Philippine Consulate in Dubai, kicked off the event with his opening remarks, followed by an inspirational message from Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, directed at overseas Filipinos.

The BPI POP concluded with addresses from BPI executives Janice Ty, Head of Overseas Filipino Segment of BPI, and Ginbee Go, Head of Consumer Banking of BPI. Ty underscored BPI’s dedication to empowering OFWs with “BPI para sa Mas Magandang Bukas, Saan Man sa Mundo,” while Go emphasized BPI’s commitment to supporting OFWs and urged them to encourage their families to open BPI accounts for financial guidance.

With BPI, Overseas Filipinos can now open a BPI #SaveUp account in the UAE in just five minutes via the BPI app, skipping the need to return to the Philippines. The process requires only one valid Philippine ID for registration, making banking easier with no travel nor paperwork. BPI also introduced its Track and Plan feature, providing personalized financial insights into savings and spending.

BPI’s vision of building a better Philippines – one family, one community at a time is heightened by its BPI POP launch abroad, debuting in the UAE. Adding value to this commitment of improving lives, BPI further expands the vision to Filipinos anywhere in the world.