Abu Dhabi launches covered rest areas to support delivery drivers

In response to scorching temperatures, motorcycle delivery riders now have access to covered rest areas located within shopping malls in Abu Dhabi.

This is an initiative by the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, which also urged shopping malls to improve the well-being of motorcycle delivery drivers during their daily operations, particularly in the summer months, WAM said in a report.

The Joint Safety Committee is under the Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Integrated Transport Centre, the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, and the Department of Health.

Along with the rest areas, Abu Dhabi Mobility also called on administrators to provide seating, water coolers, and mobile phone charging stations near pick-up and drop-off points.

Meanwhile, permanent rest areas were being set up in Abu Dhabi Island, Khalifa City, and Shakhbout City.