MoHRE launches video call service on smart app

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched a video call service for its customers accessible through its official smart application.

Under the new feature, customers may now inquire about the Ministry’s services and receive support from customer happiness consultants via video calls under the Support and Contact option.

Meanwhile, MoHRE will continue to provide the same feature on WhatsApp by its number 600590000 by choosing the Establishments and Workers or Domestic Workers options.

The new video call service will be available from Monday to Thursday, 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM; and every Friday from 7:30 AM to 12: PM.

The call center of MoHRE can be reached any time of day via 600590000.