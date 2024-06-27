40 OFWs in Bacolod receive PHP 20k each from PH government

Forty overseas Filipino worker (OFW) beneficiaries of “Sa Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir” (SPIMS) received PHP 20k each from the Philippine government.

In a Facebook post, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac distributed the said financial assistance during the LAB 4 ALL caravan in Bacolod City.

The financial assistance will serve as work-startup support in the OFWs’ reintegration as professional teachers.

The SPIMS Program is a convergence program of DMW, in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and other government agencies, such as the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Philippine Normal University (PNU), among others.

With the assistance of the SPIMS Program, licensed professional teachers among OFWs can practice their profession and secure employment opportunities.