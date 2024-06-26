Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Two Alice Leal Guo? Hontiveros hints at possible ‘stolen identity’ case

Photo courtesy: Senator Risa Hontiveros

Senator Risa Hontiveros raised the possibility of stolen identity after discovering a document from the National Bureau of Investigation showing another woman and the suspended Bamban Mayor named “Alice Leal Guo.”

During a Senate hearing, Hontiveros said that there are two Alice Leal Guos with the same birthday, July 12, 1986, and their names have the same spelling.

Hontiveros said that both Guos also declared Tarlac as their place of birth.

“Is it a coincidence na may dalawang (Alice Leal Guo na pinanganak (who were born) on July 12, 1986, sa Tarlac? Is it a coincidence that this NBI clearance was applied just a few days before the date of filing of the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity?” said Guo.

She then asked if the Bamban Mayor was Guo Haping and just assumed the identity of Alice Guo to run for public office.

“Has Guo Haping assumed the identity of a Filipino woman and then nearly a decade later, ran for public office? Sino po ang babaeng ito na may pangalang Alice Leal Guo pero hindi kamukha ni Mayor? Nasaan na po siya ngayon?” she added.

Senator Win Gatchalian said that Guo could be Guo Haping, a full-blooded Chinese national.

Hontiveros said she already asked the NBI to fingerprint tests for the mayor.

“Bakit kailangan ni Guo Hua Ping nakawin ang pagkatao ni Miss Alice Leal Guo kung mayroon na siyang validly-issued investor’s visa na pahintulutan siya mamalagi dito?” said Hontiveros.

