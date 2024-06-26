Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

TikTok content creators join the Agemono Express challenge

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin7 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Agemono Express

Content creators in Dubai are unleashing their creativity in showing off their passion for food and storytelling, thanks to Agemono Express’ latest TikTok challenge.

Eighteen talented individuals were able to showcase their best moves and heartfelt reviews through captivating videos.

The videos will be uploaded from June 25 to August 5, transforming their love for Agemono Express into unique content.

@agemonoexpress

The excitement doesn’t end with the videos! On August 5, surprises await these talented TikTok content creators as Agemono Express announces rewards and recognition for their outstanding creativity.

Stay tuned for the big reveal and join in celebrating Dubai’s creative spirit and love for great food with Agemono Express.

While waiting for the surprises of the TikTok challenge, you can also pick up and enjoy your favorite Pinoy snacks offered by Agemono Express.

Indulge in Agemono Express’ delightful selection of Pinoy snacks from Crispy Garlic Peanuts, Spicy Garlic Peanuts, Spicy Dilis, or Fried Isaw and Salted Egg Chicken Skin available in all Metro Manila Supermarket in UAE.

Follow Agemono Express on TikTok @agemonoexpress to catch all the action and join the community in celebrating delicious food!

