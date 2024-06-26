Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

‘Ganito ba mga mayayaman sa Dubai?’ Filipina singer shares unexpected encounter with wealthy resident

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal6 hours ago

“Ganito ba mga mayayaman sa Dubai?” That’s what Filipina singer Querubin Llavore shared on social media when she recounted her experience of meeting a humble wealthy resident who lent her his car for an unexpected photo op.

While waiting for her food order, the delivery guy asked Querubin for her location. To help, she snapped a photo in front of the hotel showing Spinneys, a supermarket in Dubai. Little did she know, a fancy car was also outside the hotel. The owner saw her and thought she was photographing his car. However, his reaction was not what Querubin expected.

He nicely said, “Come here, take a picture with my car.” Querubin hesitated at first, but the owner cheerfully insisted, saying “come on, don’t be shy.” Even though she explained that she was just taking a picture of the surroundings, his wife giggled and insisted that she should take the picture.

Feeling a bit bashful to say no, Querubin ended up taking a cute photo with the fancy car instead of just waiting for her food. The owner even joked, “show that to your group,” making the whole encounter unexpectedly fun and lighthearted.

However, this isn’t the first time for Querubin to have funny moments in her life. Remember the time when she went viral for a certain clip on a noontime show? She was crying, then suddenly made a funny face, and went right back to crying. It caught the eye of international star Tyler The Creator, who even asked his fans to track down her video!

A netizen promptly replied with an edited clip of her which also caught the attention of many. As of this writing, this tweet has 114K likes on X.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal6 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

