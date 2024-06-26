Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Filipino films you can binge-watch on Netflix

Kate Sudiacal

Looking for the perfect activity to enjoy in your free time? Why not watch some movies? There are many Filipino movies that you can now find on Netflix. Here are a few that you could binge-watch:

Rewind

After his wife passes away during a rough patch in their marriage, a man makes a magical deal that takes him back in time. He has the chance to make things right with her, but it will mean giving up his own life. This film stars real-life married couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Mallari

This film, starring Piolo Pascual, draws inspiration from the real-life story of Father Juan Severino Mallari who is infamous for reportedly killing 57 people. This time, the story follows the interconnected lives of three generations of the Mallari family—Juan Severino, Johnrey, and Jonathan—each living in a different eras.

GomBurZa

This film was inspired by the story of Filipino priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, who were wrongfully accused of sedition and treason and were executed by a garrote in 1872. GomBurza stars Dante Rivero, Cedric Juan, Enchong Dee, and Piolo Pascual.

A Very Good Girl

Mercy, played by Kathryn Bernardo, disguised herself as Philo to enact her revenge plan and infiltrate the life of business tycoon Mother Molly who unfairly fired her five years earlier. Philo begins to manipulate those around Mother Molly, gradually making her dependent, but as the plan escalates, Philo discovers unexpected truths about Mother Molly’s identity.

Keys To The Heart

Keys to the Heart starring Zanjoe Marudo,  tells the story of a troubled boxer who moves in with his long-lost mother and autistic pianist brother. He faces the challenge of fitting into a family he has been separated from for many years, leading to emotional and personal growth as they navigate their relationships and past conflicts.

Love Lizzy

Love Lizzy, starring Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial, follows the story of a young seminarian who fell in love with a local tour guide causing him to question his faith.

A Journey

This film, featuring Paolo Contis, Patrick Garcia, and Kaye Abad, follows the story of a woman who declines cancer treatment and sets off on a road trip through Tasmania with her husband and best friend to complete her bucket list.

Family of Two (A Mother and Son Story)

This is a heartwarming film starring Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards. It follows Maricar, a single mother, and her son Mateo. When Mateo plans to move to Singapore for work and to be with his girlfriend, he tries to find someone special to look after Maricar while he’s away. Though initially upset, Maricar eventually warms up to Mateo’s thoughtful gesture.

Now that you’ve got your list and a little sneak peek of the films, why not watch it now on Netflix, and let us know what you think about the movies! Have fun!

