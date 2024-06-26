Filipino films you can binge-watch on Netflix

Looking for the perfect activity to enjoy in your free time? Why not watch some movies? There are many Filipino movies that you can now find on Netflix. Here are a few that you could binge-watch:

Rewind

After his wife passes away during a rough patch in their marriage, a man makes a magical deal that takes him back in time. He has the chance to make things right with her, but it will mean giving up his own life. This film stars real-life married couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Mallari

This film, starring Piolo Pascual, draws inspiration from the real-life story of Father Juan Severino Mallari who is infamous for reportedly killing 57 people. This time, the story follows the interconnected lives of three generations of the Mallari family—Juan Severino, Johnrey, and Jonathan—each living in a different eras.

GomBurZa

This film was inspired by the story of Filipino priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, who were wrongfully accused of sedition and treason and were executed by a garrote in 1872. GomBurza stars Dante Rivero, Cedric Juan, Enchong Dee, and Piolo Pascual.

A Very Good Girl

Mercy, played by Kathryn Bernardo, disguised herself as Philo to enact her revenge plan and infiltrate the life of business tycoon Mother Molly who unfairly fired her five years earlier. Philo begins to manipulate those around Mother Molly, gradually making her dependent, but as the plan escalates, Philo discovers unexpected truths about Mother Molly’s identity.

Keys To The Heart