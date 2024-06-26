Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

2NE1 may ‘Come Back Home’ as YG Entertainment confirms anticipated meeting

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago

From left, Dara, CL, Bom and Minzy of 2NE1.

YG Entertainment, the former agency of 2NE1, confirmed in a statement posted on Soompi, that its members CL, Minzy, Dara, and Bom are set to meet with YG Founder and Executive Producer Yang Hyun Suk.

Despite not having direct confirmation from the agency, fans around the world are speculating about a reunion comeback of the iconic girl group.

“It is true that the executive producer and the members are scheduled to meet. Other than that, we have no further details to confirm at this time,” said the agency.

The group debuted in 2009 and has produced hit songs like “Fire,” “I Am The Best,” “Lonely,” “Come Back Home” and many more. They disbanded on November 25, 2016, when the group member’s contracts expired. However, it can be seen on social media that the group has been doing mini-reunions and get-togethers privately and publicly.

Last 2022, the former group’s leader CL brought along Dara, Minzy, and Bom to do a surpise performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In February, Dara shared a photo she took inside an elevator, showing all four members together. Fans flooded the comments with excitement, speculating about a possible comeback such as: ‘COMING BACK HOME SOON!???!????’ and ’15th Anniversary comeback, I’m ready… My 15-year-old Blackjack heart cannot wait.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

FilSoc

Five Years Strong: FilSoc Celebrates Anniversary with a Vision for Future

22 mins ago
alice guo

PSA recommends cancellation of Alice Guo’s birth certificate

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 14T094559.543

Carla Abellana favors divorce

3 hours ago
2 alice guo

Two Alice Leal Guo? Hontiveros hints at possible ‘stolen identity’ case

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button