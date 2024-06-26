2NE1 may ‘Come Back Home’ as YG Entertainment confirms anticipated meeting

YG Entertainment, the former agency of 2NE1, confirmed in a statement posted on Soompi, that its members CL, Minzy, Dara, and Bom are set to meet with YG Founder and Executive Producer Yang Hyun Suk.

Despite not having direct confirmation from the agency, fans around the world are speculating about a reunion comeback of the iconic girl group.

“It is true that the executive producer and the members are scheduled to meet. Other than that, we have no further details to confirm at this time,” said the agency.

The group debuted in 2009 and has produced hit songs like “Fire,” “I Am The Best,” “Lonely,” “Come Back Home” and many more. They disbanded on November 25, 2016, when the group member’s contracts expired. However, it can be seen on social media that the group has been doing mini-reunions and get-togethers privately and publicly.

Last 2022, the former group’s leader CL brought along Dara, Minzy, and Bom to do a surpise performance at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

2gether again ♠♥♣♦ 2NE1 reuniting for @88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever set. Watch the @YouTube livestream for more surprises from the desert https://t.co/369m1pEHng pic.twitter.com/R40ntMdx5L — Coachella (@coachella) April 17, 2022

In February, Dara shared a photo she took inside an elevator, showing all four members together. Fans flooded the comments with excitement, speculating about a possible comeback such as: ‘COMING BACK HOME SOON!???!????’ and ’15th Anniversary comeback, I’m ready… My 15-year-old Blackjack heart cannot wait.’