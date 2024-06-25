Where to register as an Overseas Voter in PH

The 2025 national elections in the Philippines is set introduce internet voting for overseas Filipinos—including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Internet voting makes it easier and more convenient for Filipinos abroad to cast their ballots online.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) urges eligible individuals who will be abroad during the 30-day voting period, from April 13 to May 12, 2025, to register as overseas voters before the deadline on September 30, 2024. So, if you haven’t registered yet, don’t worry because there’s still more time!

Moreover, if you are an OFW who is currently in the Philippines, don’t worry because there are locations in the Philippines where you can process your Overseas Voter Registration. Check out down below!

Just bring your valid Philippine passport, along with your seafarer’s ID record book (for seafarers), and/or an original and a photocopy of your Dual Citizenship certificate or Order of Approval for dual citizens. You must also have an OV Form which you can fill out and print from https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1 or you may opt to ask for one at the Embassy or Consulate where you will process your registration.

As OFWs, it’s our right and duty to vote in the upcoming elections. By casting our ballots, we can help shape a brighter future for our loved ones and our country.