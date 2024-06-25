Latest NewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Where to register as an Overseas Voter in PH

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal10 hours ago

The 2025 national elections in the Philippines is set introduce internet voting for overseas Filipinos—including overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Internet voting makes it easier and more convenient for Filipinos abroad to cast their ballots online.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) urges eligible individuals who will be abroad during the 30-day voting period, from April 13 to May 12, 2025, to register as overseas voters before the deadline on September 30, 2024. So, if you haven’t registered yet, don’t worry because there’s still more time!

Moreover, if you are an OFW who is currently in the Philippines, don’t worry because there are locations in the Philippines where you can process your Overseas Voter Registration. Check out down below!

Vol 11 Issue 04 for print1

Just bring your valid Philippine passport, along with your seafarer’s ID record book (for seafarers), and/or an original and a photocopy of your Dual Citizenship certificate or Order of Approval for dual citizens. You must also have an OV Form which you can fill out and print from https://irehistro.comelec.gov.ph/ovf1 or you may opt to ask for one at the Embassy or Consulate where you will process your registration.

As OFWs, it’s our right and duty to vote in the upcoming elections. By casting our ballots, we can help shape a brighter future for our loved ones and our country.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal10 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

HUAWEI

Huawei sets new standards in noise-cancelling with the stylish and powerful HUAWEI FreeBuds 6i

3 hours ago
pne

The Fridge presents multi-award-winning rock legends ‘Parokya Ni Edgar Live in Dubai’

4 hours ago
Tasreef

Sheikh Mohammed approves rain drainage project worth 30 billion AED

5 hours ago
ship on red sea istock

DMW to take legal actions vs ship owners attacked by Houthi rebels

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button