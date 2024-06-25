The Fridge presents multi-award-winning rock legends ‘Parokya Ni Edgar Live in Dubai’

The Fridge Entertainment proudly presents one of the Philippines’ most legendary bands, Parokya Ni Edgar, for a special live concert at Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday, September 1st, 2024.

Following their recent “Best Music Award” win at the Middle East Event Awards for the Ben&Ben concert at Coca-Cola Arena, The Fridge Entertainment is back to deliver another unforgettable night at Dubai’s home of live entertainment, featuring Parokya Ni Edgar live in Dubai! This isn’t just a concert; it’s a rock ‘n’ roll spectacle you won’t want to miss!

Formed in 1993, Parokya Ni Edgar has risen to fame with their unique blend of original rock novelty songs and satirical covers of popular hits. Renowned for their versatility across various musical genres—from alternative rock to pop rock, funk to rapcore—the band has captured hearts globally with their infectious energy and comedic flair. One of their most beloved songs, “Harana,” stands as a testament to their enduring appeal and musical legacy.

Tickets are going to sell fast! Don’t wait—secure your spot now for a night of pure musical magic with Parokya Ni Edgar at Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets start from AED 199 are on sale now at Coca-Cola Arena.

For media queries please contact [email protected]

Visit www.thefridge.me for more details.

For more information on Coca-Cola Arena, follow @CocaColaArena on Facebook and Instagram.