Sheikh Mohammed approves rain drainage project worth 30 billion AED

Photo courtesy: @HHShkMohd / X

The rainwater drainage project in Dubai worth 30 billion AED has been approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The “Tasreef” project, the largest drainage project in the region,  is expected to improve the drainage system in Dubai by enhancing its capacity by 700%.

In the new project, the drainage system will be able to absorb 20 million cubic meters of water per day, serving the emirates in the next hundred years, Sheikh Mohammed announced in X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

The project will start immediately and will be completed in 2033.

“Dubai continues to drive infrastructure and urban advancements, enhancing safety and security for everyone living in the emirate,” His Highness said.

The project is a continuation of the Dubai drainage projects in 2019 in the areas of Expo Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport City, and Jebel Ali, the Dubai Media Office said.

